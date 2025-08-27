RFK Jr. Rescinds Emergency Use Authorization for COVID Shots

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday rescinded emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines and ended the FDA's broader authorization of the shots, only clearing them for people at higher risk of severe illness.

"I promised 4 things," Kennedy Jr. said in a post on X. "1. to end covid vaccine mandates. 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. 4. to end the emergency."

He added: "In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded."

"FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+). These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three."