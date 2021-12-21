Multiple House Reps. Test Positive for COVID-19 Over 3-Day Period

Several House members, including Reps. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., Nicole Malliotakis R-N.Y., and Barbara Lee, D-Calif., announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few days.

The first of the three to announce they had COVID-19 was Cartwright on Sunday, who announced the same day his colleague Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., did the same, according to the Daily Mail.

Cartwright’s communications director Colleen Eagen Gerrity told Times News Online that, “He tested positive on Saturday.” She said Cartwright received two vaccine shots, but it is unknown if he had a third booster shot.

A spokesperson for Malliotakis confirmed on Tuesday that the congresswoman tested positive for COVID-19 a day prior and was quarantining at home, the New York Post reported.

“After experiencing mild symptoms and a slight fever, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” the statement read. “Since testing, she has been quarantining at home and is feeling well which she attributes to having been vaccinated.

Malliotakis joined Cartwright and Crow, as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., in testing positive for the virus after being fully vaccinated.

The latest announcement came from Lee, who shared that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, per The Hill.

“This week, I received a breakthrough positive case COVID-19 result,” Lee said in a statement.” Fortunately, I have only mild cold-like symptoms, but I know it could been much worse had I not been vaccinated and boosted.”

Lee also mentioned that she had entered self-isolation and will follow health protocols “to keep my loved ones, my staff, and my community safe.”

“I’m grateful for the miraculous work of vaccines, and encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted,” she said.