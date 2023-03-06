×
Tags: covid-19 | fraud | crime | federal | programs

Influencer Pleads Guilty to $1M in COVID Relief Fraud

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 10:33 PM EST

A social media influencer admitted to COVID-19 relief program fraud worth over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts revealed Monday.

Danielle Miller, a 32-year-old from Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft after using the stolen identities of more than 10 people to fund personal expenses.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Miller also agreed to forfeit the $1.3 million obtained and serve six years in prison. An official sentence will be handed down June 27, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Sky News noted 16 months of Miller's likely six-year sentence could overlap with a previous five-year sentence she received in a separate Florida bank fraud case last October.

Miller was initially arrested on a criminal complaint in May 2021 before she was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2021.

According to prosecutors, Miller, from July 2020 through May 2021, used fake identities to take out Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, in addition to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and other benefits.

Miller had an active Instagram account boasting more than 34,000 followers. There, prosecutors say she flaunted her extravagant use of the fraud proceeds and stolen identities.

"I more so consider myself a con artist than anything," Miller told New York Magazine, Miller last month.

"You know how they have that saying that you can sell ice to an Eskimo? If there's something that I want, I'm getting it," she said at the time.

US
Monday, 06 March 2023 10:33 PM
