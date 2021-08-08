Mexican President to Hold Monday Call With VP Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss COVID-19 vaccines with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, amid recent caseload spikes in both nations driven by highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus.

In a speech, the Mexican leader did not provide further details on other subjects he and Harris will discuss on the Monday phone call.

Harris was tapped earlier this year by U.S. President Joe Biden to lead diplomatic efforts with Mexico and several Central American nations focusing in particular on regional migration and economic development.

Lopez Obrador appeared to preview additional U.S. vaccine donations.

"There are commitments for us to have more vaccines, provided by the United States government," he said, speaking at a new national guard installation in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, just south of Texas.

He also praised U.S.-Mexico relations under Biden's six-month-old administration, describing them as based on "respect for our sovereignty and development cooperation."