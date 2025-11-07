Court Blocks Trump Bid to Halt Food Aid During Shutdown

A federal appeals court has rejected a last-minute attempt by the Trump administration to block food stamp funding during the government shutdown, according to a report by The New York Times.

The decision allows millions of low-income Americans to begin receiving full aid payments from the federal government.

The Times reported that the ruling keeps in place an earlier order from a lower court judge who accused the White House of politicizing the anti-hunger program.

Several states, including New York, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Oregon, had already moved to distribute full food stamp benefits as the legal dispute with the administration continued.

Earlier reporting showed that the Trump administration informed states on Friday that it was working to comply with the court’s directive, according to a memo obtained by Politico.

The memo was released just hours after President Donald Trump appealed the ruling, leaving the administration’s next legal steps uncertain.

In the memo, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would “complete the processes necessary” to make funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program available later in the day.

Nearly 42 million Americans rely on SNAP, which ran out of funding on Nov. 1.

Politico reported that the USDA memo was sent to state agencies nationwide, indicating the department’s intent to comply with the order — at least for now — even as the administration seeks a legal stay.

A USDA spokesperson confirmed the memo went out to all states but did not clarify what it means for the administration’s court strategy.