Cory Mills: Biden Administration Pushing 'America Last' Agenda

The Biden administration is pushing an "America last" agenda, and that has put the country at much more risk from a national security perspective than it was under former President Donald Trump, especially after what happened in Afghanistan, GOP congressional candidate Cory Mills said Sunday.

"The agreement that President Trump had in place was a conditions-based agreement, not for political optics," Mills, a combat-decorated U.S. Army veteran seeking election in Florida's Seventh District, told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo. "It was to end the endless wars. More so than that, it actually ensured we created an opportunity for women and children in Afghanistan and stopped it from being a safe haven for terrorism."

But the Biden administration has done the opposite by leaving Americans behind and describing the relationship with the Taliban as "businesslike," said Mills, who added the administration tried to block a team and other former special operations force members put together to bring Americans home.

Meanwhile, the threat at the border has "definitely increased" under Biden, according to Mills.

"There are military males who are on the FBI's targeted watchlist for crossing into our borders," he said. "The biggest thing is that on the world stage is that our adversaries no longer fear us, no longer trust us, and we are weakened drastically."