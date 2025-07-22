WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cops | los angeles | car | ramming | nightclub

Man Charged With 37 Counts of Attempted Murder in LA Car-Ramming

Man Charged With 37 Counts of Attempted Murder in LA Car-Ramming
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 08:52 PM EDT

A man accused of deliberately driving his car into a crowd of pedestrians outside a Los Angeles nightclub over the weekend, injuring dozens of people, some critically, was charged on Tuesday with 37 counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said.

The suspect, Fernando Ramirez, 29, a resident of San Clemente, also was charged with 37 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

If convicted, he would face multiple sentences of life in prison, the statement said. Ramirez, currently being held without bail, was to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Authorities have offered no possible motive for the car-ramming, which remains under investigation.

According to the Los Angeles district attorney, Ramirez also has a case of domestic violence pending against him in Orange County.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, when a motorist suddenly, and intentionally, drove into a sidewalk outside Vermont Hollywood, a popular live music venue on the eastern edge of Hollywood, authorities said.

A total of 37 people were hurt, with injuries ranging from minor abrasions to serious fractures and lacerations, prosecutors said. The criminal complaint alleges that Ramirez inflicted great bodily injury to eight of the victims.

Police said officers dispatched to the scene found that the driver had been shot while being assaulted by onlookers and was himself taken to a hospital, his condition unknown. A man suspected of shooting the motorist fled the scene on foot, according to police. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A man accused of deliberately driving his car into a crowd of pedestrians outside a Los Angeles nightclub over the weekend, injuring dozens of people, some critically, was charged on Tuesday with 37 counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said.The suspect, Fernando Ramirez,...
cops, los angeles, car, ramming, nightclub
247
2025-52-22
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 08:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved