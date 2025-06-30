Americans Paying Less for July 4 Cookouts Under Trump

Americans hosting Independence Day cookouts in 2025 will spend a good amount less this year than last year.

A Fourth of July barbecue, including cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken, potato salad, fruit, ice cream, and other picnic staples for 10 guests, will cost $70.92 this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

While that amount is up significantly from $52.80 recorded in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic and Bidenflation, it's down 30 cents from a record-high $71.22 in 2024.

Prices for chicken breasts, pork chops, cheese, hamburger buns, and potato chips, specifically, are all down from 2024, AFBF said.

"After years of sharp food inflation, prices for many Fourth of July staples are finally beginning to level out" AFBF associate economist Samantha Ayoub and economics intern Catalina Clouthier wrote.

"While some prices, particularly for proteins, will continue to be volatile due to disease pressures and labor costs, others are stabilizing, thanks to improving supply chains and easing input prices."

The lower food prices coincide with the Consumer Price Index for May showing a 2.4% year-over-year jump, which is significantly lower than the 5% climb seen at the start of former President Joe Biden's term in 2021.

Americans driving to holiday picnics and barbecues also will see economic benefits, as they are seeing "the cheapest summertime gas prices since 2021," according to the White House last week.

Pork chops had the largest drop this year, with an average price of $14.13 for 3 pounds. That's nearly 9% lower than 2024.

In a regional breakdown, cookouts in the West will cost more than $70 this year, with their average cost being $73.50, AFBF reported. However, last year the cost in the region was more than $80.

Barbecues in the Northeast will enjoy the lowest price ($63.79), roughly the same as last year. The South ($68.93) will spend 30 cents more than last year, while the Midwest can expect to spend $69.87 on the average July Fourth cookout.