Construction of Trump Ballroom at the White House to Begin in September

Thursday, 31 July 2025 01:57 PM EDT

The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump has ordered construction of a $200 million ballroom on the east part of the mansion will begin in September.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the east wing of the White House will be "modernized" as part of the project and that East Wing staffers, including aides to first lady Melania Trump, will be temporarily relocated.

The project will be paid for by Trump and other donors, she said. Trump has frequently complained the White House lacks a large-scale ballroom for entertaining.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


