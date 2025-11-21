Congress Gets an Early Look at UFO Doc Fueling a New Transparency Fight

"The Age of Disclosure," a documentary released Friday that deals with what director Dan Farah views as a wide-ranging government cover-up of the existence of aliens, was screened privately recently for a bipartisan group of members of the House of Representatives, reports the New York Times.

The film, which is available for rent or purchase on Prime Video, claims the U.S. and other countries have secretly recovered alien technology. It features interviews with 34 current and former U.S. government, military, and intelligence community insiders as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio in the film cites "repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities, and it's not ours. And we don't know whose it is."

Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, applauded the documentary, saying it "pieces everything together that we've seen on television, on film and on social media."

"There is a section in here that will bring context to all the fuzzy photos that we've seen," he added.

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said he hoped the film would help make the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) issue a priority for the Trump administration.

"I think we've had enough hearings" and it is now time for hard evidence or "receipts," he told the Times.

"I'm trying to find the receipts. In private conversations, I've been given enough information to find them, I just don't have access."

The Trump administration's primary action relating to UAP transparency since January 2025 has been the release of a new collection of records by the National Archives in April, a measure mandated by the previous year's legislation, rather than a new, independent Trump initiative.

Bipartisan efforts in Congress toward greater transparency on UAPs have continued, with bills like the UAP Transparency Act of 2025 being introduced to mandate the release of all UAP-related government records unless a national security exemption is certified by the president.

The House also held a hearing in September 2025 on the need for transparency and whistleblower protection.

The screening was held in part to push support for the legislation.