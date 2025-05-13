WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: congress | spending | trump | immigration | grants | rob bonta

20 States Sue Over WH Push to Link Grants to Immigration Enforcement

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 02:40 PM EDT

A coalition of 20 Democrat-led states filed two lawsuits on Tuesday seeking to block President Donald Trump's administration from mandating them to cooperate with immigration enforcement in order to receive billions of dollars in transportation, counterterrorism and emergency preparedness grant funding.

The states in a pair of lawsuits filed in federal court in Rhode Island argue that the Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security are unlawfully using federal funds to coerce them into adhering to Trump's immigration agenda.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat who is leading the litigation, called the move a "blatantly illegal" threat by Trump to yank funds used to improve roads and prepare for emergencies if states do not use their resources to support immigration enforcement.

"He's treating these funds, which have nothing to do with immigration enforcement and everything to do with the safety of our communities, as a bargaining chip," Bonta said in a statement.

The states argue the administration, by imposing immigration-enforcement conditions on grant funding, is unconstitutionally seizing Congress' power over spending.

The DHS and DOT did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Since returning to office on Jan. 20, Trump has signed several executive orders that have called for federal funding cuts to sanctuary jurisdictions that do not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Such jurisdictions generally have laws and policies that limit or prevent local law enforcement from assisting federal officers with civil immigration arrests.

A federal judge has blocked the administration from withholding funding from 16 cities and counties with such laws.

The Department of Justice under Trump has filed lawsuits against Illinois, New York and Colorado challenging laws in those states that it contends hinder federal immigration enforcement.

One of the lawsuits filed on Tuesday took aim at new requirements the DHS had imposed stipulating that states must support federal civil immigration enforcement or risk losing grant funding for emergency preparedness, disaster relief and cybersecurity.

"DHS is holding states hostage by forcing them to choose between disaster preparedness and enabling the administration's illegal and chaotic immigration agenda," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The second lawsuit focused on a letter Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent on April 24 stating that states could lose transportation funding if they fail to cooperate on immigration enforcement efforts or maintain diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Twenty Democrat-led states filed two lawsuits on Tuesday seeking to block President Donald Trump's administration from mandating them to cooperate with immigration enforcement in order to receive billions of dollars in transportation, counterterrorism and emergency preparedness grant funding.
congress, spending, trump, immigration, grants, rob bonta
393
2025-40-13
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 02:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved