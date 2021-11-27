Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill to Give Rittenhouse Congressional Gold Medal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a bill on Tuesday to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for "protecting the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."

The award is the highest honor Congress issues. Recent recipients include law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot and the 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan during the summer, Fox News reported.

According to a Congressional Research Service report, past recipients include Sir Winston Churchill, Bob Hope, George Washington, Robert Frost, Joe Louis, the Dalai Lama, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and Mother Teresa of Kolkata.

"Kyle Rittenhouse deserves to be remembered as a hero who defended his community, protected businesses, and acted lawfully in the face of lawlessness. I'm proud to file this legislation to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal," Greene told The Hill in a statement.

Rittenhouse, then 17, fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, then 25, last year during the BLM riots in Kenosha. Last week, a jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges levied against him, including intentional homicide.

The effort is primarily symbolic, as a bill requesting a Congressional Gold Medal must be co-sponsored by two-thirds of the House of Representatives and the Senate, both now controlled by Democrats, according to The Washington Post.

The bill has been referred to the House's Financial Services and Administration committees and does not yet have co-sponsors.