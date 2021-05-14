Columbus, Ohio, Reaches $10M Settlement in Andre Hill Police Shooting Death

The city of Columbus, Ohio, has reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man shot by a police officer while he was holding a cellphone and walking out of the garage of a home, it was announced Friday.

Hill, 47, was shot and killed by Adam Coy, a 44-year-old white officer, on Dec. 22. Coy, a 19-year-veteran of the Columbus police force, was responding to a nuisance call about car noise. He was was subsequently fired and indicted for the fatal shooting

"We understand that because of this former officer's actions, the Hill family will never be whole," City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement. "No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction."

Klein called the setlement the largest of its kind in the history of Ohio's capital city.

"Now all those involved can begin to heal," Hill's family said in the same statement.

Coy, who was fired by the police force a week after the shooting, was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of murder, one charge of felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty on Feb. 3.

Coy pleaded not guilty to the charges two days later. WSYX, an ABC affiliate in Columbus, reported that he was released from jail on a $1 million bond on Feb. 9.

Coy told other police officers that he thought Hill was holding a gun and he feared for his life.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in February that Hill had a cellphone and no weapons were found at the scene.

In addition to the financial settlement, the City of Columbus will rename the gymnasium located inside a community center, the Andre Hill Gymnasium, Klein said.

Material from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.