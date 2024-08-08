3 Columbia Deans Resign Over 'Antisemitic Trope' Texts

Three deans at Columbia University who sent texts that "touched on ancient antisemitic tropes" have resigned, the The Washington Post reported.

Susan Chang-Kim, the university's vice dean and chief administrative officer; Matthew Patashnick, an associate vice dean for student and family support; and Cristen Kromm, a dean of undergraduate student life, exchanged texts during a reunion weekend event titled "Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future" in May, the university announced last month.

The three sent texts to each other mocking the panelists. One suggested the purpose of the discussion on antisemitism was for its "huge fundraising potential."

An audience member took photos of the exchanges and first shared them with the Washington Free Beacon.

The trio were placed on leave in June and indefinitely removed from their positions after the texts were made public.

"This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes," Columbia President Minouche Shafik wrote on July 8. "These sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our University's values and the standards we must uphold in our community."

Shafik said the school will launch a training program on antisemitism and antidiscrimination for faculty and staff this fall.

"Their conduct was wrong and contrary to the mission and values of our institution," wrote Provost Angela Olinto, also on July 8. "It revealed, at best, an ignorance of the history of antisemitism."

Columbia made international news in April when pro-Palestinian demonstrators broke into Hamilton Hall, resulting in dozens of arrests following a large-scale police operation.

At a court hearing in June, the Manhattan district attorney's office said it would not pursue criminal charges for 31 of the 46 people initially arrested on trespassing charges inside the administration building.

