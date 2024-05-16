Faculty Pass 'No Confidence' Vote Against Columbia President

Faculty at Columbia University passed a resolution of no confidence Thursday against President Minouche Shafik, in a motion brought by members of Columbia's chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP).

The resolution stated Shafik has "violated the fundamental requirements of academic freedom and shared governance," and "engaged in an unprecedented assault on student's rights."

The move follows weeks of widespread condemnation by both student and faculty regarding Shafik's authorization of a massive sweep conducted by the New York Police Department on April 30 to clear the occupation of Columbia's Hamilton Hall.

Tensions have boiled over on dozens of college campuses this spring with anti-Israel protesters demanding that schools divest from companies they allege are profiting from the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Last week, David Lurie, president of Columbia's AAUP Chapter said that a vote of no confidence refers to "our feelings about the … potential for positive action in the future."

"We have lost confidence in the capacity of the senior administration, as personified by the president, to make the right decisions for Columbia based on the series of mistakes and miscalculations and overreaches and violations of norms of governance and of standards of administrative behavior over the past academic year," Lurie said.

Columbia first made national headlines in April with more than 100 arrests reported following a demonstration at Columbia's South Lawn in Morningside Heights.

In response, Shafik canceled in person learning and the remainder of classes were to be conducted remotely. In total, more than 200 arrests have been made at Columbia-based protests since mid-April.

"President Shafik's violation of the fundamental requirements of academic freedom and shared governance, and her unprecedented assault on students' rights, warrants unequivocal and emphatic condemnation," Columbia Chapter of the AAUP wrote in an official statement.

A spokesperson for Columbia said in response the AAUP chapter does not represent all faculty and that the university Senate is more representative.

"President Shafik continues to regularly consult with members of the community, including faculty, administration, and trustees, as well as with state, city, and community leaders," the spokesperson said. "She appreciates the efforts of those working alongside her on the long road ahead to heal our community."

In a survey of students and faculty last week, the Columbia Spectator found that 96% of the 700 respondents disagreed with how Shafik has handled the protests, with 50% feeling she should resign.