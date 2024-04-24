Giuliani Slams Columbia Protesters: 'Misguided People'

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday slammed protesters at Columbia University, calling them "terribly misguided people."

"Who hates Jews more, Harvard or Columbia?" the former New York City mayor asked during a Tuesday night broadcast on his radio show on 77 WABC.

"[Columbia has] to beat Harvard at something, so I guess they figured they gotta beat them at Jewish hatred," Giuliani said, referring to the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" at Columbia that started last week.

Last Thursday, police tried to clear the encampment, arresting more than 100 protesters. But that inspired students across the country to set up similar encampments and protesters at Columbia regrouped.

On Wednesday, about 60 tents were at the Columbia encampment, which was calm despite tightened security around campus.

Giuliani during his radio show also slammed Columbia President Minouche Shafik for how she has handled the crisis, describing her as a "hateful person" who has "earned herself a major league firing."

Shafik had set a midnight Tuesday deadline to reach an agreement on clearing an encampment but the school extended negotiations, saying it was making "important progress." Student protesters had committed to removing a significant number of tents, the New York university said in a statement.

The entire New York GOP congressional delegation has called for Shafik's resignation. House Speaker Mike Johnson also joined that list, telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that Shafik has "shown to be a very weak and inept leader."

"They cannot even guarantee the safety of Jewish students? They're expected to run for their lives and stay home from class? It's maddening," Johnson said. "What we're seeing on these college campuses across the country is disgusting and unacceptable."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.