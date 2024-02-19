Suspect in Custody After Fatal Shooting at Colorado Springs Campus

Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old student at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs for allegedly shooting and killing two people in a dorm room last week, CBS News reports.

According to authorities, Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested without incident on Monday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing UCCS student Samuel Knopp, 24, of Parker, Colorado, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, of Pueblo, Colorado, who were found dead of gunshot wounds on Friday morning in the dorm known as Crestone House in the Alpine Village area.

Jordan is registered as a student as UCCS, a school spokesperson confirmed to CBC News on Monday. Police obtained a warrant for Jordan's arrest late in the day on Friday, but were unable to locate him until officers saw him near Cliff Point Circle East on Monday morning and conducted a traffic stop, at which point he was arrested and brought to El Paso County Jail.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement to the press, "Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university."

UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet wrote in a message addressed to students: "As we mourn the loss of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, my hope is that we will come together as a community, support one another and share in our grief. Please remember that you are not alone."