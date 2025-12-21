Colorado Leaders Appeal Trump's Denial of Disaster Declarations

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the state's two senators called on Sunday for President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision on Saturday night to deny requests for two separate disaster declarations, Colorado.gov reported.

These federal declarations would have unlocked FEMA funding to support the recovery efforts for each disaster, providing critical aid to impacted residents and businesses, according to Denver7.

This comes as leaders in the state of Washington say they will seek a disaster declaration for historic flooding that occurred earlier this month, The Seattle Times reported.

Polis said that "Coloradans impacted by the Elk and Lee fires and the flooding in Southwestern Colorado deserve better than the political games President Trump is playing. One of the most amazing things to witness as governor has been the resilience of Coloradans following a natural disaster. Their courage, strength, and willingness to help one another is unmatched – values that President Trump seems to have forgotten," according to Colorado.gov.

Polis added, "I call on the president's better angels, and urge him to reconsider these requests. This is about the Coloradans who need this support, and we won't stop fighting for them to get what they deserve."

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, said the administration supported Colorado during the Lee and Elk fires by deploying Air National Guard aircraft, Denver7 reported.

Jackson added that Trump evaluates disaster‑aid requests carefully "under the Stafford Act with great care and consideration, ensuring American tax dollars are used appropriately and efficiently by the states to supplement – not substitute, their obligation to respond to and recover from disasters."