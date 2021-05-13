Hummer Destroyed in Fire After Occupants Hoard Gasoline

A Hummer caught fire in Citrus County, Florida, after its occupants had stockpiled around 20 gallons of gasoline, according to the Citrus County Chronicle.

The news comes a day before President Joe Biden on Thursday said, "Don't panic," according to The Hill. "I know seeing lines at the pumps or gas stations with no gas can be extremely stressful, but this is a temporary situation. Do not get more gas than you need in the next few days."

Firefighters told reporters they responded to the fire, which occurred Wednesday morning. The Hummer's driver had filled about 20 gallon containers of gasoline and placed them in the back of the vehicle at a Texaco station. The driver, who was injured, refused medical transport.

The Florida state fire marshal's office will investigate what caused the fire.

News stories of long lines and hoarding gasoline are developing as a result of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. On Wednesday, the company announced it had begun to restart operations after a cyberattack last week caused them to shut down.

Biden has urged customers not to hoard fuel as shortages decrease. Biden had stated: "We expect the situation to begin to improve by the weekend and into early next week and gasoline supply is coming back online. Panic-buying will only slow the process."