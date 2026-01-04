Trump Threatens Action on Colombia After Venezuela Raid

President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened military action against Colombia's government, telling reporters that such an operation "sounds good to me."

"Colombia is ⁠very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making ​cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," ⁠Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, in an apparent reference to Colombia's President Gustavo Petro.

Asked directly whether ⁠the U.S. ​would pursue ⁠a military operation against the country, Trump answered, "It sounds good to me."

The comments came after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious ⁠raid ​and whisked him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges.