WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: colombia | military | threat | action | donald trump | venezuela

Trump Threatens Action on Colombia After Venezuela Raid

Sunday, 04 January 2026 08:24 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened military action against Colombia's government, telling reporters that such an operation "sounds good to me."

"Colombia is ⁠very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making ​cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," ⁠Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, in an apparent reference to Colombia's President Gustavo Petro.

Asked directly whether ⁠the U.S. ​would pursue ⁠a military operation against the country, Trump answered, "It sounds good to me."

The comments came after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious ⁠raid ​and whisked him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened military action against Colombia's government, telling reporters that such an operation "sounds good to me."
colombia, military, threat, action, donald trump, venezuela
116
2026-24-04
Sunday, 04 January 2026 08:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved