College Professor: 'America Only for White People'

An assistant professor at a private Pennsylvania women's liberal arts college called America a "failed" country that "is only for white people."

Chanelle Wilson, assistant professor of education and director of Africana Studies at Bryn Mawr College, spoke about the U.S. on the "Refuse Fascism" podcast.

"[America] didn't work for black people" and "damn sure it didn't work for indigenous people," Wilson said on the podcast, The College Fix reported Friday.

"It did not work for people of Mexican ancestry. It didn't work for Asians, it didn't work for Jewish people, it didn't work for Japanese people. It didn't work for Chinese people. So who is this country for? This country is only for white people."

According to professor Jonathan Turley, Wilson added that people of color are told by white Americans: "Don’t ask for too much, be happy that you're allowed to be here, don't make a ruckus, don't say anything, don't have a brain, don't learn, don't do any of those things … that is the truth."

Turley countered Wilson's remarks.

"It is bizarre to claim that Jewish people and Asian people for example did not find success in this country, but Wilson claims that as an undeniable fact," legal scholar Turley said. "Likewise, many in the Latino and Black communities have found great success in this country despite the continuing struggle with poverty in all of our communities.

"There is no denying a wealth gap between racial groups, which continues to trouble many in our country. However, it is ridiculous to claim that groups have not found success in this country, which continues to draw millions to our shores as immigrants."

Wilson's comments were part of a 46-minute podcast in which she defended the right to teach critical race theory in schools, among other race-related topics.

The Bryn Mawr assistant professor has led forums that teach other educators how to inject critical race theory into their classrooms, The College Fix reported.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

The podcast's host was Samantha Goldman, who during the Trump administration organized "Handmaid’s Tale" protests, in which red-cloaked protesters dressed as characters from the dystopian TV series.

On the podcast, Wilson also said she views America as a failed experiment.

"We have people who recognize that none of this works for your average 'American citizen.' It doesn't. So why wouldn't we try something new?" she said. "This whole experiment is failed. Their experiment has failed."

While disagreeing with Wilson, Turley said he defended her right to express herself.

"Despite the false factual claims and extremist rhetoric, I would be the first to defend Wilson right to espouse such views (though I am not sure either she or Goldman would feel the same inclination to defend my right to speak)," he said.