WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: coco gauff | emma navarro | defeat | u.s. open | grand slam | quarter-final

Defending Champion Coco Gauff Loses to Emma Navarro at the U.S. Open

Sunday, 01 September 2024 07:05 PM EDT

Emma Navarro upset defending champion Coco Gauff 6-3 4-6 6-3 to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday, beating her fellow American for the second time in a Grand Slam this year.

Gauff had been looking to avenge her defeat by Navarro at Wimbledon, where she lost in the fourth round, but the 13th seed was high on confidence as she stunned the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a dominant all-round display.

Gauff was her own worst enemy, however, especially on serve where the 20-year-old third seed struggled and had 19 double faults and 60 unforced errors.

Navarro's victory moved her into a second Grand Slam quarter-final where she will play Spain's 26th seed Paula Badosa, while defeat for Gauff will see her drop out of the top five in the world rankings.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Emma Navarro upset defending champion Coco Gauff 6-3 4-6 6-3 to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday, beating her fellow American for the second time in a Grand Slam this year.
coco gauff, emma navarro, defeat, u.s. open, grand slam, quarter-final
134
2024-05-01
Sunday, 01 September 2024 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved