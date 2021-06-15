Turtle Nesting Survey in Florida Turns Up $1.2M Worth of Cocaine

A Florida wildlife manager last month discovered dozens of packages that turned out to be about $1.2 million worth of cocaine along the beach near Cape Canaveral Space Station while conducting a survey about turtle nesting, NBC News reports.

Angy Chambers, wildlife manager and civil engineer with the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, found 24 packages, which were later identified as containing cocaine, on the beach on May 19. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office estimated the value of the packages at $1.2 million.

Chambers said that after she found the packages, she immediately sent word to Space Force’s 45th Security Forces Squadron.

"While I was waiting for them to arrive, I drove a little further and noticed another package, and then another," she said. "At that point, I called SFS (Security Forces Squadron) back and suggested they bring their UTV, or Utility Terrain Vehicle, as I counted at least 18 packages."

A member of the Space Force Security Forces Squadron, Sgt. Joseph Parker suspected that the packages contained drugs so he closed the beach and reached out to the local sheriff’s office to alert them. They sent a narcotics agent who tested a package and "verified that it was cocaine," according to a statement from Parker.

"We take pride in protecting our base and the surrounding community," Parker said. "There is also a higher level of job satisfaction knowing that these drugs will not make it into our community."

The packages were then given to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations division. A special agent from that division, David Castro, told NBC that "maritime drug traffickers will transport bulk shipments of controlled substances in bales consisting of 25 ‘bricks,’ or kilograms of drugs."

This packaging is occasionally "destroyed during transit causing bricks to be lost at sea and eventually recovered on the coastline of the United States."