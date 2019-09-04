Dorian: Bag With 15 Kilos of Cocaine Wash Ashore Fla. Beach

A duffle bag stuffed with 15 kilos of cocaine washed ashore a beach in Florida during Hurricane Dorian, USA Today reports.

The drugs, worth at least $300,000, were found by a beachgoer about 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday near a beach entrance. The beachgoer told the police about the suspicious package.

"There is a possibility that more will come onshore. Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere," said Manny Hernandez, spokesman for the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

"We're telling people to be cautious and not to grab or handle it because if there is an opening, it can go into your pores and you can overdose," he said.

Police also found a single brick of cocaine along a beach in Melbourne.

"An officer was on patrol when someone said that they saw something suspicious," said Cheryl Mall, spokeswoman for the city of Melbourne.

Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, is churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 130 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. At least 20 people were killed in the Bahamas after Dorian ravaged the area.