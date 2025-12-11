CNN Denies Banning WH Official Stephen Miller

CNN rebutted claims that it banned White House official Stephen Miller, saying the network simply declined his offer to appear.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Miller said the network denied booking him after the White House communications team contacted them, saying he would free up his schedule to appear with any host.

"The White House said, 'Stephen is available to discuss any topic with any host at any time,'" said Miller.

"'As far as you're concerned, Stephen has no scheduling conflicts at all. He will make himself available from the first hour of air to the last hour of air on any subject.'"

"And you know what? CNN's response was, 'We will not take him, period, on any show on any topic,'" added Miller, who established himself as a verbal bare-knuckles brawler during the first Trump administration.

The network denied Miller's claims in a statement to the New York Post, saying, "As a news organization, we make editorial decisions about the stories we cover and when, and that depends on the news priorities of the day."

"We look forward to having Stephen on again in the future as the news warrants," the CNN spokesperson added.

Miller's last appearance on CNN was on Oct. 6, according to Mediaite, when he had a heated debate with anchor Boris Sanchez over the Trump administration's ICE raids in Chicago.