Trump Says 'Only One Person That Can Save CNN': Him

Mocking CNN's "bad ratings" and calling the addition of Bill Maher an act of desperation, former President Donald Trump says there is only one solution for the "fake news CNN" to get ratings again.

That is, start covering his 2024 presidential campaign — or give him a show.

"So Ratings Challenged, FAKE NEWS CNN, which just had their lowest & worst numbers in History, wants to give wacky liddle' Bill Maher a shot at bringing them back to just normal 'bad' when Bill Maher suffers from the same affliction as CNN — BAD RATINGS!" Trump mocked in a Truth Social post late Friday night.

"How's that for television 'programming?'"

Trump resorted to the third person to offer CNN some unsoliticited business advice.

"Actually, there's only one person that can save CNN — he's done it for 6 years — 'TRUMP,' but he's not available, he's going to WIN the Presidency for the THIRD time, & save our Country from going to HELL!" Trump's post concluded.

Trump's remarks have come after he blasted the liberal bias in the media and AT&T's DirecTV has removed Newsmax from its channel lineup — the second conservative network canceled in a year — after Democrats called for the deplatforming of three conservative voices after the 2020 presidential election.

"Cancel CNN & MSDNC (MSNBC)," Trump in a past, all-caps Truth Social post late last month. "Fake news should not be allowed to 'stink up' our airwaves! DirecTV, which is doing really badly, & AT&T, which is doing even worse, should be ashamed of themselves for dropping Newsmax and OAN.

"We should drop them!!!"

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion.

This week DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny. "

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

