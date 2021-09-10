USPS Workers Must Be Vaccinated or Tested Weekly: Report

U.S. Postal Service workers are not covered under President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate but fall under a Labor Department rule requiring them to vaccinate or be tested weekly, CNN is reporting.

The rule is aimed at businesses with more than 100 workers, a senior administration official told the news network.

CNN noted USPS is a quasi independent agency with more than 640,000 employees.

Initially, there had been confusion over whether the postal service would fall under Biden's mandates announced Thursday.

Washington Post reporter Jacob Bogage had tweeted, "White House official tells me USPS workers are NOT included in President Biden’s vaccine requirement, but 'we strongly encourage them to comply with these standards.'"

"That’s a massive chunk of the federal workforce — 644k & growing — that’s not required to be vaccinated."

He later tweeted, "JUST IN: White House official now says USPS workers ARE part of the federal vaccine mandate under OSHA jurisdiction, though technically not under the executive order."

But CNN’s Jeff Zeleny tweeted Thursday night, "Postal Service workers are not subjected to federal mandate, but fall under the Labor Department rule announced by President Biden aimed at businesses with more than 100 employees, a senior administration official tells CNN, with employees required to vaccinate or test weekly."

Biden's new vaccine mandate includes the following:

A vaccine mandate for federal workers, with limited medical or religious exceptions.

Federal contractors must vaccinate their workforces.

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said in a news conference. "This is not about freedom, or personal choice. It's about protecting yourself and those around you."