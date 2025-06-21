WATCH TV LIVE

CNN: Trump Hopes for Talks, No More Strikes on Iran

Saturday, 21 June 2025 09:09 PM EDT

After ordering three successful strikes on three Iran nuclear facilities on Saturday, President Donald Trump reportedly does not envision any further U.S.-backed strikes on Iran.

Trump remained hopeful the strikes will force Iran back to the negotiating table, sources told CNN.

Trump wants Iran to "agree to end this war," according to sources.

"President Trump took a bold decision for the United States, for Israel, for all of humanity. The world is now a safer place," Israel's former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told CNN.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016.

Saturday, 21 June 2025 09:09 PM
