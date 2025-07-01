CNN: Republicans Love Trump the Way Americans 'Love Disney World'

CNN reported Tuesday that President Donald Trump is "more beloved" among GOP voters than any Republican president going back decades.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten, according to the Independent Journal Review, said polling of GOP voters shows that a big majority strongly approve of his performance.

"Republicans love Donald Trump the way that Americans love Disney World. The bottom line is 63%," he said. "That is a huge, huge base. And of course, it's just part of the Republican base, in which about 90% of them overall approve of him, including the somewhat approves as well."

Enten added, "So this isn't just Republicans who like Donald Trump. This is Republicans who love Donald Trump, and he's up like a rocket."

The comparison between Trump's first term in office and today is startling, he said. "Look at this. In July 2017, the strongly approved was 53%. That's pretty good. But look at where he is now. Sixty-three percent of Republicans strongly approve of the job that Donald Trump is doing about five months into his presidency."

When looking at polling numbers of other Republican presidents going back decades, he said, Trump leads them all. "And I was looking even back since (Ronald) Reagan, and get this, Donald Trump beats Ronald Reagan when it comes to the strongly approved," said Enten.

"So the bottom line is, Donald Trump is making history with the Republican base. He is more beloved by this Republican base than any Republican base loved any GOP president at five months, and it is history making. It is a striking number."

The Pew Research Center reported in June that its analysis of Trump voters from the 2024 presidential election showed how he built a diverse coalition, with 85% of voters who supported him in 2020 being repeat Trump voters in 2024.

The Pew report also showed that 5% of supporters of former President Joe Biden flipped to support Trump as he swept all swing states to win a second term in the White House in his win over Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.