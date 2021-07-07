CNN Scolds Parents for Not Understanding Critical Race Theory

CNN has been accused of patronizing critics of critical race theory after running a report accusing parents of not understanding the contentious idea.

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott condemned the report, according to Fox News. He cited it as "everything wrong w/ the modern media: Rather than interviewing subjects of a story & reporting their comments, the reporter starts w/ her own preconceived notion — these parents are idiots — cherrypicks a few for mocking, then shapes her report around advancing her own narrative."

The Encyclopaedia Britannica defines critical race theory as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

On Wednesday, CNN ran a lengthy segment on its ''New Day" program, which can be found on Twitter, that mocked parents as incapable of understanding critical race theory.

Cut to CNN co-host Brianna Keilar of the program introducing reporter Elle Reeve.

"Do these vocal opponents of critical race theory actually understand fully what it is?" Keilar asked Reeve.

"No," Reeve replied. "Why should they? It's an academic theory mostly taught at the grad-student level."

Reeve went on to say that "critical race theory is an academic framework that says racial inequality is perpetuated by the racism embedded in America’s laws, not by individual bigotry." She then added that due to "relentless propaganda" from conservative media, critical race theory is being misconstrued as an idea that attacks white people.

After that, the network introduced a teacher, Keziah Ridgeway, who said, "Critical race theory is not being taught in schools."

"Can it influence the way that some teachers teach? Yeah," Ridgeway added. "But that's a good thing, right? Because race and racism is literally the building block of this country."

But earlier this week, the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, announced that it would be teaching critical race theory in schools, arguing that it is "reasonable and appropriate" to teach the idea in social studies classes.

After the segment aired, criticism soon came from across the internet. One reporter, Drew Holden, wrote under a caption from the segment on Twitter, "Parents: I encourage you to listen to what your intellectual and moral betters think of your small-minded, silly concerns, and remember that the candidates with a (D) next to their name when you go to the polls next year feel this way, too."

"It's a sloppy report and @elspethreeve asked classic strawman questions. The issue is not about ‘teaching white kids to hate themselves for being white,’" Washington Examiner magazine managing editor Jay Caruso wrote.

"Amazing to use this level of cherry picking and straw-manning to make an argument then argue that the OTHER SIDE is pushing propaganda," Republican strategist Matt Whitlock responded.

"It’s pretty incredible to see so many in media refuse to cover the woke education debate with even a modicum of good faith and good journalism," he added.