Clintons' Depositions to Be Filmed Behind Closed Doors

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are set to give depositions next week in the House Oversight Committee investigation into Jeffrey Epstein — and while the sessions will be filmed, they will remain behind closed doors, according to France 24.

The committee will later decide whether to release the recorded footage, according to the report.

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on Feb. 26, followed by Bill Clinton on Feb. 27. It remains unclear whether the depositions will be held on Capitol Hill, and the committee has not yet announced times, France 24 reported.

The Clintons have pushed back against the closed-door format, calling for public hearings and accusing House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., of shifting the terms of engagement.

"If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let's have it — in public. You love to talk about transparency. There's nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on," Hillary Clinton said in a post on X earlier this month.

“We will be there," she added.

Bill Clinton also criticized the private setting, accusing Republicans of political motives.

"Now, Chairman Comer says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors," he wrote. "Who benefits from this arrangement? It's not Epstein's victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding; it's pure politics."

The committee previously advanced criminal contempt proceedings against the Clintons for defying earlier subpoenas before reaching the current arrangement.

Comer has made the Clintons central to the House Oversight Committee investigation into Epstein’s political and financial connections, arguing that Congress must determine what powerful individuals knew about Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and whether federal agencies failed to act.

The probe marks the first time a former president and former secretary of state have been compelled to give such testimony.