Mass Shooting in Cleveland Kills 3, Injures 4

Three people were killed and four more were injured in a mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, early Saturday morning.

Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers responded to a call and discovered three wounded men, two near a gas station and one on the sidewalk, The Hill reported. One died at the scene and the other two died at the hospital, according to Cleveland.com.

Four others were injured. Three women and a man between the ages of 30 to 43 suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, head, and ankle. Their conditions and whether they were still in the hospital were not immediately available, Cleveland.com also reported.

ABC News Cleveland reported this shooting, along with others occurring in the city over the weekend, is under investigation.