×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Law Enforcement | Mass Shootings | cleveland | ohio | violence | shooting | murder

Mass Shooting in Cleveland Kills 3, Injures 4

a yellow caution tape before a bright blue sky reads police line
(Bill Clark/AP)

By    |   Sunday, 13 June 2021 08:03 PM

Three people were killed and four more were injured in a mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, early Saturday morning.

Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers responded to a call and discovered three wounded men, two near a gas station and one on the sidewalk, The Hill reported. One died at the scene and the other two died at the hospital, according to Cleveland.com.

Four others were injured. Three women and a man between the ages of 30 to 43 suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, head, and ankle. Their conditions and whether they were still in the hospital were not immediately available, Cleveland.com also reported.

ABC News Cleveland reported this shooting, along with others occurring in the city over the weekend, is under investigation.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Three people were killed and four more were injured in a mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, early Saturday morning.
cleveland, ohio, violence, shooting, murder, gun violence
127
2021-03-13
Sunday, 13 June 2021 08:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved