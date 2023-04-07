Supreme Court Justice Thomas: I Sought to Comply With Disclosure Guidelines

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday responded to a media accusation that he failed to report personal hospitality extended by real estate magnate and Republican donor Harlan Crow, saying he was advised at the time that he did not have to report it.

The conservative justice, in a statement issued by the Supreme Court’s public information office, responded to a report Thursday by left-leaning nonprofit media outlet ProPublica accusing him of accepting luxury trips and other perks for himself and his wife, Virginia, rom Crow for more than two decades without reporting them. The outlet, citing experts, reported that Thomas' action "appears to violate a law" requiring disclosure.

Thomas' statement describes Crow and his wife, Kathy, as "among our dearest friends."

The longest-serving member of the court's response comes after outrage from Democrats, including a call from Senate Democrats for an investigation, and an impeachment demand from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Thomas’ full statement said:

Harlan and Cathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them. Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from a close personal friend, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable. I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines. These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future.

The Associated Press, citing a judiciary policy guide, partially backed up Thomas' assertion, noting that food, lodging, or entertainment received as "personal hospitality of any individual" does not need to be reported if it is at the individual's residence. AP noted that the guidelines do not exempt "transportation that substitutes for commercial transportation."

Crow, in a statement to ProPublica, said he had "never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue."

This report contains material from Reuters and The Associated Press.