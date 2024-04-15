×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: clarence thomas | absent | supreme court

Justice Clarence Thomas Absent From Supreme Court Session

Justice Clarence Thomas Absent From Supreme Court Session
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Monday, 15 April 2024 12:10 PM EDT

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was not on the bench on Monday as the other eight justices heard arguments.

No reason was given for his absence.

Thomas, 75, is the oldest and longest-serving member of the court and is part of its 6-3 conservative majority. He was appointed to the top U.S. judicial body in 1991 by Republican President George H.W. Bush.

Chief Justice John Roberts noted Thomas' absence at the beginning of the arguments in the first of two cases before the court on Monday, but did not offer an explanation. Roberts said Thomas would "participate fully" in the cases by using the written legal briefs and the transcripts of the arguments.

A court spokeswoman did not provide additional information.

The court often gives a reason for a justice's absence, including illness.

One of the cases before the court on Monday concerned a challenge to the scope of a federal anti-bribery law involving James Snyder, the former mayor of Portage, Indiana, who is appealing his conviction.

Thomas previously missed arguments in March 2022 when he was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms and diagnosed with an infection.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was not on the bench on Monday as the other eight justices heard arguments.No reason was given for his absence.Thomas, 75, is the oldest and longest-serving member of the court and is part of its 6-3 conservative majority. He was...
clarence thomas, absent, supreme court
187
2024-10-15
Monday, 15 April 2024 12:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved