WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cia | asif william rahman | israel | iran | doj

Fmr CIA Analyst Gets Over 3 Years for Classified Info Leak

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 08:19 PM EDT

A former CIA analyst who pleaded guilty in January over a leak of classified Israeli plans to strike Iran was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Wednesday, the Department of Justice said.

In pleading guilty, Asif William Rahman, who had worked at the U.S. intelligence agency since 2016, acknowledged that he illegally downloaded, printed and distributed classified information on multiple occasions, including several in 2024.

Why It's Important

U.S. ally Israel and its regional rival Iran were in the midst of high tensions at the time and exchanged some blows.

Israel at the time was preparing to strike some Iranian sites in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack that the Iranian government said was a response to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination by Israel in Tehran.

Context

Rahman had a "Top Secret" security clearance with access to sensitive compartmented information until his employment was terminated after his arrest in late 2024.

The documents, which entailed plans by Israel to strike Iran, later appeared online after a pro-Iranian Telegram account called "Middle East Spectator" published them.

Rahman, 34, is from Vienna, Virginia, and was arrested in Cambodia, according to court records.

Key Quote

"Asif Rahman violated his position of trust by illegally accessing, removing, and transmitting Top Secret documents vital to the national security of the United States and its allies," Erik Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said on Wednesday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A former CIA analyst who pleaded guilty in January over a leak of classified Israeli plans to strike Iran was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Wednesday, the Department of Justice said.
cia, asif william rahman, israel, iran, doj
234
2025-19-11
Wednesday, 11 June 2025 08:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved