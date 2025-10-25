Jeep Gladiator, Wrangler Under Federal Probe for Display Issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Saturday said it has opened a probe into about 232,209 Chrysler 2020 model year Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler vehicles sold in the U.S. over concerns that a malfunction of the instrument panel cluster (IPC) could result in loss of vehicle information.

The regulator said it received 89 complaints alleging a complete or partial loss of the IPC display while driving.

The vehicles' IPC display includes the speedometer, fuel gauge, engine light and warning light, among others, that are normally illuminated while the vehicle is in operation, NHTSA said.

The loss of the fuel gauge while driving may lead to an inability to determine the fuel level and result in running out of gas, the safety regulator added.

In a separate report Saturday, the NHTSA said that Chrysler, which is owned by Stellantis, was recalling 291,664 Ram ProMaster vehicles in the U.S. as the electrical circuit for the radiator fan may overheat, and that a remedy is in the works.