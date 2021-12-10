Mike Huckabee Hosts Christmas Special Featuring President Trump

He may be the most famous former governor in history ... his friend may the most famous former president of our time, and now you can watch them both as they celebrate "Christmas in America."

This Wednesday, Dec. 15th at 9 p.m. Eastern, Newsmax TV will air Mike Huckabee's "Christmas in America" featuring President Donald Trump and top celebrities.

The Newsmax TV holiday special looks at the true meaning of Christmas for Americans – even as cultural elites declare war on the nation's founding Judeo-Christian values.

Gov. Huckabee talks with Americans across the nation to find this true meaning of Christmas.

And he discovers it with our military men and women, with people like former NFL star Jack Brewer helping disadvantaged kids, and Rita Cosby and her Troopathon helping disabled vets.

President Trump also sits down with Mike Huckabee at Mar-a-Lago to talk about his childhood and what Christmas meant to him and his family back then, and later, with his own family.

The former President shares, for the first time, his personal remembrances with Melania of Christmas at the White House.

Mike also speaks to other notables on "Christmas in America," including his daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. Ted Cruz, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, talk show host Rita Cosby, actors Jon Voight and Kevin Sorbo as well as Super Bowl champion Joe Namath and Masters golf champion Gary Player.

Christmas is a time to find new faith in ourselves, our friends, family, and in our country.

Make sure you join Mike Huckabee and President Trump for this unique holiday special on Newsmax!

Important: Newsmax TV is now the 4th highest-rated news channel in the U.S. and one of the most trusted news sources in America!

Find us in over 100 million U.S. homes via all major cable and streaming services – Find Newsmax TV Here.

https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus

Remember: To download the FREE Newsmax App on your smartphone ... you can watch Newsmax TV anytime, anywhere!