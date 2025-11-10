Christine Pelosi Eschews Congress, Eyes Calif. Senate

Christine Pelosi, the daughter of outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will not run for the congressional seat being vacated by her mother. Instead, she launched a campaign for the California state Senate on Monday.

Christine Pelosi was considered the heir apparent to the seat that her mother has held for 38 years. Instead, the younger Pelosi is running for the state Senate seat being vacated by Scott Wiener, who is now seeking Nancy Pelosi's congressional seat.

"In courtrooms, campaigns and corridors of power, I've fought to build Power For The People. And that's why I'm running for California Senate," Christine Pelosi posted in her announcement.

Nancy Pelosi, 85, announced last week that she would not seek reelection.

The Democrat field lining up to replace her is a crowded one. In addition to Wiener, former tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti is running.

Other potential contenders for the seat include former San Francisco Mayor London Breed, City Supervisor Connie Chan, state Assemblymember Matt Haney, and former Supervisor Jane Kim, who now serves as director of the liberal California Working Families Party, Politico reported.

Wiener's current term runs through 2028, and he will continue serving in that seat if he is unsuccessful in next year's midterm elections.

In her announcement video, Christine Pelosi said she was entering the state Senate race to defend immigrants, women's rights, consumers, and survivors of gun violence from the "threats we face" — an implicit reference to President Donald Trump, who recently vowed to carry out deportation raids in San Francisco and has often targeted the Pelosi family in his criticism.

"I'm running to represent you, San Francisco, in Sacramento," Pelosi said. "What do we do when our freedoms are under attack? We speak up, we fight back, and we organize. Power for the people."