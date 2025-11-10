WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: christine pelosi | california | senate | campaign

Christine Pelosi Eschews Congress, Eyes Calif. Senate

By    |   Monday, 10 November 2025 12:42 PM EST

Christine Pelosi, the daughter of outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will not run for the congressional seat being vacated by her mother. Instead, she launched a campaign for the California state Senate on Monday.

Christine Pelosi was considered the heir apparent to the seat that her mother has held for 38 years. Instead, the younger Pelosi is running for the state Senate seat being vacated by Scott Wiener, who is now seeking Nancy Pelosi's congressional seat.

"In courtrooms, campaigns and corridors of power, I've fought to build Power For The People. And that's why I'm running for California Senate," Christine Pelosi posted in her announcement.

Nancy Pelosi, 85, announced last week that she would not seek reelection.

The Democrat field lining up to replace her is a crowded one. In addition to Wiener, former tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti is running.

Other potential contenders for the seat include former San Francisco Mayor London Breed, City Supervisor Connie Chan, state Assemblymember Matt Haney, and former Supervisor Jane Kim, who now serves as director of the liberal California Working Families Party, Politico reported

Wiener's current term runs through 2028, and he will continue serving in that seat if he is unsuccessful in next year's midterm elections.

In her announcement video, Christine Pelosi said she was entering the state Senate race to defend immigrants, women's rights, consumers, and survivors of gun violence from the "threats we face" — an implicit reference to President Donald Trump, who recently vowed to carry out deportation raids in San Francisco and has often targeted the Pelosi family in his criticism.

"I'm running to represent you, San Francisco, in Sacramento," Pelosi said. "What do we do when our freedoms are under attack? We speak up, we fight back, and we organize. Power for the people."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Christine Pelosi, the daughter of outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will not run for the congressional seat being vacated by her mother. Instead, she launched a campaign for the California state Senate on Monday.
christine pelosi, california, senate, campaign
296
2025-42-10
Monday, 10 November 2025 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved