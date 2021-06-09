Christian Magazine Editor Says He Won't Hire Ivy League Graduates

A Christian magazine editor says he'll no longer hire Ivy League college graduates because they're too woke, self-important or scared to speak out against cancel culture-- even if they don't believe in it, reported Daily Mail.

“I’m not inclined to hire a graduate from one of America’s elite universities; that marks a change, a decade ago, I relished the opportunity to employ talented graduates of Princeton, Yale, Harvard and the rest…” but “today? Not so much,” R. R. Reno wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Students from other colleges he added, are equally talented, but less diffident.

“Kids from colleges like Rutgers in New Jersey,” Reno said, are “as talented but less self-important than Ivy Leaguers” and “more likely to accept the authority of those more experienced.”

As an example, he used a situation that occurred at his alma mater, Haverford College in Pennsylvania, whereby enraged students protested what they called anti-blackness during a Zoom meeting. During the meeting, the students’ demonstrated “thin-skinned narcissism and naked aggression,” he said.

“If students can be traumatized by insensitivity on that campus,” he said, “then they’re unlikely to function as effective team members in an organization that has to deal with everyday realities. In any event, I don’t want to hire someone who makes inflammatory accusations at the drop of a hat.”

While I realize that “the atmosphere of intimidation in elite higher education is intense, he said, I don’t want to hire a person well-practiced in remaining silent when it costs something to speak up.”

Reno realized that “student activists don’t represent the majority of students; but I find myself wondering about the silent acquiescence of most students. They allow themselves to be cowed by charges of racism and other sins.” I sympathize, he said.

Reno is the editor of “First Things,” a monthly Christian magazine employing approximately nine editors with offices in Manhattan, N.Y. having a circulation of about 30,000.

Reno knows not everyone attending an Ivy League college is “too woke.” However, the students that are not are keeping quiet for fear of retribution, rather than speaking out.

“A few years ago, a student at an Ivy League school told me, the first thing you learn your freshman year is never to say what you are thinking,” he said. The institution this particular “student attended claims to train the world’s future leaders, from what that young man reports, the opposite is true. The school is training future self-censors, which means future followers,” he wrote.

Now, Reno says he will only hire from religious colleges and large state universities.