Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy reacted to Thursday's news that Rupert Murdoch is retiring from the Fox and News Corporation boards.

Ruddy's statement read:

"Over many decades no other individual has had such a tremendous impact on the media landscape as Rupert Murdoch. His contributions to the news industry across several continents have been enormous, helping to ensure a balanced and truly free media. Newsmax has benefited from his contributions and we will continue his efforts to promote a free press, a cornerstone to a free society."