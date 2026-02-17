WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: chris ruddy | newsmax | ave maria | liberty ball | law school | americas founding

Newsmax CEO Ruddy to Keynote Ave Maria Liberty Ball

christopher ruddy facing forward
Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy (Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 February 2026 11:57 AM EST

Dear Newsmax Readers:

Next week, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy will be the keynote speaker for Ave Maria School of Law's annual Liberty Ball.

You are invited to join the event in Naples, Florida!

Ave Maria is fast becoming one of Florida's great universities — and is already recognized as one of the nation's leading Catholic law schools in America.

The school's annual signature event — The Liberty Ball — will gather leaders who care deeply about faith, freedom, and the rule of law as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's founding.

Please join Chris and Ave Maria's supporters as they support a law school grounded in the intellectual tradition of faith and reason and the enduring principles of natural law.

Its graduates serve throughout the country in courtrooms, judicial chambers, government, and private practice, bringing principled legal leadership to the institutions that shape our culture.

Proceeds from the Liberty Ball will fund scholarships that help educate the next generation of lawyers prepared to lead in public life.

For tickets or additional information, please visit www.avemarialaw.edu/liberty.

We hope you can join us!

Newsmax

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Next week, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy will be the keynote speaker for Ave Maria School of Law's annual Liberty Ball.
chris ruddy, newsmax, ave maria, liberty ball, law school, americas founding
186
2026-57-17
Tuesday, 17 February 2026 11:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved