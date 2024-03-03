×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris mortensen | nfl reporter | espn | obituary

Veteran NFL Reporter Chris Mortensen Dies at 72

Sunday, 03 March 2024 07:59 PM EST

Chris Mortensen, an award-winning NFL reporter who spent the bulk of his decorated career with ESPN, died Sunday, the network announced. He was 72.

Mortensen, affectionately known by his colleagues as "Mort," announced last September that he had stepped away from ESPN following that April's NFL draft to "focus on health, family, and faith."

"Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones."

Mortensen took a leave of absence from his job in 2016 to undergo treatment for Stage 4 throat cancer. That same year, he broke the news that Peyton Manning would retire.

Before joining ESPN in 1991, Mortensen worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the short-lived sports publication The National.

He received a George Polk Award in 1987 and was given the Dick McCann Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

"An absolutely devastating day," ESPN reporter Adam Schefter wrote Sunday on social media. "Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Chris Mortensen, an award-winning NFL reporter who spent the bulk of his decorated career with ESPN, died Sunday, the network announced. He was 72.
chris mortensen, nfl reporter, espn, obituary
244
2024-59-03
Sunday, 03 March 2024 07:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved