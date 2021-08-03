CNN Under Fire for Not Punishing Chris Cuomo for Advising Embattled Brother, Gov. Cuomo

CNN is getting heat for letting "Cuomo Prime Time" host Chris Cuomo go unpunished for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, not to step down amid sex misconduct allegations now that a probe determined the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday an investigation found that the Democrat governor harassed current and former staff members from 2013 to 2020.

"Attention CNN. Do not allow Chris Cuomo on the air unless he objectively covers the sexual-harassment charges against Governor Cuomo a.k.a. his brother," lawyer and author Leo Terrell wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user agreed.

"Governor Cuomo should resign and his brother, the purported journalist who advised him on strategy regarding these allegations, should step down or be fired from his position at CNN," author Saeed Jones tweeted.

In May, CNN’s popular host issued an apology to his colleagues after The Washington Post reported he offered political advice to his brother. CNN admitted its primetime host engaged in "inappropriate" strategy meetings with the embattled governor's team earlier this year as he faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching.

The report revealed the CNN anchor joined conference calls with top aides to the governor as charges of harassment mounted and prompted calls from both sides of the aisle for his resignation.

The younger Cuomo urged his brother to not step down and even invoked "cancel culture," a talking point the governor used in March while engaging with reporters, the Post reported.

BuzzFeed News editor David Mack on Tuesday said the younger Cuomo’s role should not be overlooked.

"Anyway what is CNN gonna do that one of their stars was secretly taking part in strategy calls on all these horrors and faced zero punishment," he wrote, linking to the bombshell Post story.

Conservative Media Research Center writer Nicholas Fondacaro doubled down on the criticism of CNN.

"Hey, @CNN and @ChrisCuomo, you enabled this disgusting behavior from @NYGovCuomo. You fluffed his ego so much he thought he could get away with it," he wrote.

Chris Cuomo was initially prevented by CNN when he joined in 2013 from covering his brother, but the network lifted the ban for their coronavirus interview sessions in 2020, Fox News noted.