Tags: chinese | spy balloon | alaska | fbi

Alaska Fishermen Delivering Possible Spy Balloon to FBI

By    |   Friday, 01 March 2024 07:35 PM EST

The remnants of what is possibly another foreign surveillance balloon are expected to be delivered to the FBI by Alaskan commercial fishermen, CNN reported.

Agents from the FBI are scheduled to meet the fishing boat when it comes to port this weekend, when the mysterious debris is then to be transferred to the bureau’s crime labs in Quantico, Virginia. 

Although the object has not been officially identified, the photographs the fisherman shared with authorities were apparently similar enough to previous foreign spy balloons that the materials were granted further examination, sources told CNN.

If confirmed, it would be the latest in a recent string of balloon sightings and recovery.  Last week a high-altitude balloon of unknown origin and purpose was spotted over the Western United States. NORAD later confirmed that sighting was a “likely a hobby balloon” and non-threatening. 

Today’s news comes just over one year after a Chinese balloon equipped with advanced surveillance equipment was allowed to traverse the entire continental United States before being brought down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, 2023

Following last year’s recovery, it was determined the Chinese military had developed an elaborate surveillance program which had included a balloon fleet. According to U.S. officials this fleet had conducted at least two dozen missions in over five continents the last few years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Friday, 01 March 2024 07:35 PM
