Feds: Chinese Couple Tried to Smuggle Dangerous Pathogen Into US

Two Chinese nationals are facing charges in connection with allegedly smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States, U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. in Detroit announced Tuesday.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, 34, are facing charges of conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, making false statements, and visa fraud, reports the Department of Justice.

The FBI has arrested Jian in connection with the allegations related to her and Liu's smuggling a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, a potential agroterrorism weapon.

The fungus causes "head blight" disease in wheat, barley, maize, and rice, resulting in billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide every year. The toxins in the substance can cause liver damage, vomiting, and reproductive defects in humans as well as livestock.

The complaint states that Jian obtained funding from the Chinese government for her work on the pathogen and states that her electronic devices contain information showing her membership and loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

Meanwhile, Liu works at a Chinese university, where he reportedly researches the pathogen. The complaint accuses him of at first lying about smuggling the fungus into the United States through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, but then admitting he brought it in.

Reportedly, Liu planned to research the pathogen at the laboratory at the University of Michigan, where Jian was working.

"The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals — including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party — are of the gravest national security concerns," said Gorgon. "These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a 'potential agroterrorism weapon' into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme."

U.S. Custom and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon, also during Thursday's announcement, said the criminal charges that were brought "are indicative of CBP’s critical role in protecting the American people from biological threats that could devastate our agricultural economy and cause harm to humans; especially when it involves a researcher from a major university attempting to clandestinely bring potentially harmful biological materials into the United States."

Raybon added that the investigation was complex and involved CBP offices nationwide, along with federal partners.

"I'm grateful for their tireless efforts, ensuring our borders remain secure from all types of threats while safeguarding America’s national security interests," he said.

Jian is scheduled to appear in federal court in Detroit on Tuesday for her initial appearance in the case.

The case marks the second time in a week where a Chinese national tied to the University of Michigan has faced charges in a federal investigation. Last week, Haoxiang Gao, who was attending the Ann Arbor-based university, fled the United States after being charged with voting illegally in the November 2024 election, reports CBS News.

A judge ordered Gao during his arraignment to surrender his Chinese passport and not to leave Michigan, but a warrant was issued for him after he missed his court hearings on March 6 and April 24.