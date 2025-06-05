Chinese Hackers Breached American Telecom Company: Report

Chinese hackers were able to break into an American telecommunications company in summer 2023, Bloomberg News reported.

Malware used by Chinese state-backed hacking groups was on the company's system for seven months. The company that was hacked has not been identified, Bloomberg said.

It is unknown if the 2023 hack is related to any foreign espionage. As part of the breach, the hackers were able to access the computers of IT administrators at the company, two sources told Bloomberg. The malware was in the system until late winter 2024.

The company is "known for providing services to the defense, travel and logistics industries," according to a report about the hack shared with Bloomberg.

A representative for the Chinese Embassy told Bloomberg the U.S. and its allies have been responsible for cyberattacks in China.

"The relevant party needs to stop using cybersecurity to smear and slander China and stop spreading all kinds of disinformation about the so-called Chinese hacking threats," Liu Pengyu, the spokesman, said to Bloomberg.

Chinese hackers have previously breached AT&T, Verizon and seven other telecommunication companies.

During the 2024 election, hackers went after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, his running mate JD Vance, and then-Vice President Kamala Harris, Bloomberg said.

To counter the hacks, U.S. intelligent officials have urged companies to look for Demodex, a specific piece of Chinese malware, sources told Bloomberg. Demodex has been used by Chinese hackers to target telecommunication companies and governments in Thailand, Afghanistan, and Indonesia, cybersecurity companies have warned.