Tags: china | covid-19 | reparations | wuhan | lab leak | donald trump

Trump: China Virus 'Not on Purpose,' but 'Mistake,' 'Incompetence'

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 04:00 PM EDT

China did not release COVID-19 on the world "on purpose," former President Donald Trump said Wednesday, calling it a "mistake" due to "incompetence" at the Wuhan labs.

"Some people say they did it on purpose," Trump told Brexit architect Nigel Farage in an exclusive GBN TV interview Wednesday at Turnberry, Scotland.

"I don't believe it. I believe it was incompetence."

Trump is calling for reparations, saying he is convinced the virus originated at the Wuhan lab for reasons he would not disclose.

"It came out of Wuhan," Trump told Farage. "I have reasons to say it.

"I think it was incompetence. They blew it. And they're suffering, too."

Almost 7 million have died with COVID-19 worldwide, including more than 1 million in the U.S. alone.

China must be held accountable for reparations to the tune of $50-$60 trillion, according to Trump. 

"They could never pay it — nobody could," Trump said.

"What they did to the world is unacceptable," he continued, adding, it was "probably a mistake" even if "many believe it wasn't."

But Trump vowed he has a way to get China to pay for something it refuses to admit originated in their Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"I knew how to make them pay," Trump concluded. "You have to deal with them a certain way."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

