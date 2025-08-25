How China Influences Elections in America's Biggest City

The Chinese Communist Party uses social clubs in New York City to influence local elections, The New York Times reported Monday.

The organizations in recent years have quietly thwarted the political careers of people opposed to the CCP while supporting others who back the communists, the Times reported.

The newspaper added that many of the China-backed groups are tax-exempt nonprofits composed of members hailing from the same town or province in their homeland. More than 50 organizations with ties to Beijing have mobilized members to fundraise or endorse political candidates over the past five years.

Among 53 groups, the Times found at least 19 registered charities that ignored the ban on election activities and endorsed candidates and/or hosted fundraisers.

"That's totally out of bounds," said Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer, a professor at Notre Dame who studies nonprofit law. "That's a clear violation of the limits that Congress has put on their tax-exempt status."

Less than a month before last November's presidential election, CNBC reported China's efforts to influence the election were shifting toward state and local candidates who could have a more profound impact on Beijing's agenda.

Times sources — group members, politicians, and former prosecutors — say the NYC organizations have been used by China's consulate in Midtown Manhattan to intimidate politicians who support Taiwan.

Group leaders with family or business ties in China say they don't want to risk retribution by going against the state.

Besides trying to quash dissent before it spreads back home, China also has a long-term goal in its plans.

"You never know which politician might eventually run for Congress at the national level, or become a presidential candidate," Audrye Wong, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told the Times.

The Times reported that at least 53 Chinese American groups had ties to China, either openly promoting Beijing's political agenda or meeting with CCP members in China or with the Chinese Consulate, which has presided over dozens of hometown ceremonies that push Beijing's political interests.

Not only that, but social media videos of 35 ceremonies overseen by consulate officials since 2016 showed diplomats leading group leaders through many types of loyalty oaths.

New York City is home to 600,000 people of Chinese descent.