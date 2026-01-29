Carnegie: Two-Thirds of US See China as Equal or Greater Power

A clear majority of Americans now view China as a global peer or superior to the United States, reflecting a broad public belief that U.S. dominance is fading in an increasingly multipolar world.

That's according to a new survey from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The nationally representative poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans say China's global power and influence now equal or exceed that of the United States.

Looking ahead, almost 75% of respondents expect China to eventually surpass the U.S., and 47% say that the shift has already occurred or will happen within the next five years.

Together, the findings point to a public that has largely internalized China's rise as a major world power.

Perceptions of China's strength extend beyond abstract influence.

A strong majority of respondents identified technology as China's greatest area of advantage, with 63% saying Beijing now holds a technological edge over Washington.

That view cut across party lines, shared by 74% of Democrats, 62% of independents, and 52% of Republicans, suggesting rare bipartisan agreement on one of the most consequential dimensions of competitive dominance.

Smaller but significant shares also say China has an advantage in economic power, though most Americans still believe the United States maintains military superiority.

Despite viewing China's rise negatively in strategic terms, many Americans appear reluctant to accept personal sacrifice to preserve U.S. primacy. Sixty-two percent say their own lives would not get worse if China gained more power than the United States.

That response was especially common among younger Americans, who have come of age in a world where China is already a central global actor. By contrast, a majority of Americans ages 65 and older say China surpassing the U.S. would make their lives worse.

The survey also revealed sharp partisan differences. Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to say China already rivals or exceeds U.S. power and to view the United States as one of several leading nations rather than the singular global leader.

Republicans, meanwhile, were more inclined to say that the U.S. remains the world's most powerful country and to see China's rise as a direct threat to their well-being.

The survey was conducted online by YouGov between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2025, among 1,500 U.S. adults, with an overall margin of error of plus or minus 2.96 percentage points.