Tags: china | bitcoin | mining | national security

Chinese Bitcoin-Mining Giant Bitmain Under Probe

By    |   Saturday, 22 November 2025 10:53 AM EST

U.S. officials have spent months investigating whether Bitcoin-mining machines made by Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies pose espionage or sabotage risks, according to people familiar with the probe.

Bitmain supplies most of the world's mining rigs, including 16,000 units sold to a project backed by two of President Donald Trump's sons.

A federal review last year flagged "significant national security concerns" after Bitmain equipment was deployed near a U.S. military base, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

In July, the Senate Intelligence Committee warned the company's devices could be remotely manipulated from China and contain "disturbing vulnerabilities."

Bitmain denies any security risk.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


