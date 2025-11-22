Chinese Bitcoin-Mining Giant Bitmain Under Probe

U.S. officials have spent months investigating whether Bitcoin-mining machines made by Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies pose espionage or sabotage risks, according to people familiar with the probe.

Bitmain supplies most of the world's mining rigs, including 16,000 units sold to a project backed by two of President Donald Trump's sons.

A federal review last year flagged "significant national security concerns" after Bitmain equipment was deployed near a U.S. military base, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

In July, the Senate Intelligence Committee warned the company's devices could be remotely manipulated from China and contain "disturbing vulnerabilities."

Bitmain denies any security risk.